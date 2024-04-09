Geske taps celebrities and influencers to raise global brand awareness

German beauty brand Geske, which aims to fuse engineering, skin care and AI technology, is making a play for global brand awareness with celebrity and influencer partnerships.

Founded in 2022 by André Geske, Geske’s focus is innovative beauty devices at accessible price points. The product line includes more than 150 different technologies, including sonic vibrations and red light therapy. Plus, each device sells for under $100 and has a 15-year warranty. In addition, the brand has a free app that houses over 1,000 videos in 56 languages which instruct consumers on using Geske products and offer skin-care and product recommendations.

In December 2023, Geske launched in the U.S. with over 50 products available for purchase on its website and through Amazon and Urban Outfitters. Before launching in the states, the brand was available in 67 countries.

To bring awareness to the expansion, Taylor Dunston, Geske’s North America sales manager, said the brand plans to roll out a global campaign in three phases this year. The first phase, which kicked off in March, enlisted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to post on Instagram and TikTok about how they integrate Geske products into their beauty routines. Along with actresses Nina Dobrev and Megan Fox, the brand hired internet personalities Aida Domenech and Charli D’amelio. The brand also partnered with German model Toni Garrn. In total, these celebs posted 20 pieces of dedicated content which have driven 62.5 million impressions across social and earned media and increased retailer interest.

“[The purpose of this] celebrity campaign is to let people know these products exist and that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get beauty tech into your hands,” Dunston said.

The second phase of the campaign involves a mix of paid and organic posts with 40 micro- and mid-tier beauty influencers and experts across various subcategories — they’ll include beauty influencers Yuri Lee (750,000 Instagram followers) and Sophia Rutu (96,000 Instagram followers). The goal is to reach the brand’s emerging key markets, including Spain, Australia, Mexico and Malaysia, as well as to bring awareness to the products’ efficacy. Five million social impressions is the target for this phase.

The final phase will be focused on running paid ads on global social platforms WeChat, Tencent and YouTube. Dunston said the brand will also engage in livestreaming as an entry to social commerce.

Other partnerships are also working to build awareness around Geske. In February 2024, the brand teamed with Cocomint Beauty, a TikTok account that promotes Korean beauty brands. Through the partnership, Geske launched a Hello Kitty-inspired collection of devices, including masks, cleansers and hydration tools. The devices are still available for purchase on Cocomint Beauty’s TikTok Shop, and Geske receives a percentage of those sales.

Geske declined to share sales figures, however a spokesperson revealed that it has invested $130 million in the development of its devices and another $50 million in building out its beauty tech factory. Producing at least 50,000,000 units a year is among brand goals

According to Transparency Market Research, by 2031, the global beauty device market will be worth $14.8 billion, owed to consumers’ heightened focus on skin care and new, social media-driven awareness around brands and products.