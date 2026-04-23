Exclusive: Noyz partners with Ella Langley to launch its first celeb-fronted scent at Stagecoach

Shaun Neff, the serial entrepreneur behind Beach House Group’s 2-year-old Noyz, wasn’t looking for the perfume brand’s first celebrity partner when he connected with Ella Langley’s team.

But last fall, Shaboozey’s team happened to introduce him to Bradley Jackson, the manager of country singer Ella Langley.

“[He was like] ‘Ella — she’s the one.’ And this was last year, before ‘Choosin’ Texas’ even came out,” Neff said, referring to Langley’s hit single. And Langley wanted to create a fragrance.

That song just marked its twentieth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and its seventh week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It is the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 by a female country artist and has sold more units in 2026 than any other song across all genres. Langley has 3.3 million Instagram followers and 3.5 million TikTok followers.

Noyz is the only Beach House brand without a celebrity attached — its other brands include Shay Mitchell’s Beis and Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern.

“I look at people as brands, as well, right?” Neff said. “And when I looked at [Langley’s] whole package, from her music to her to story to how she writes her music, I kind of sat back and was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m betting on the Ella Langley brand.’ It just felt special — like it was going to be massive.” Neff said.

American Eagle named Langley its newest brand face in February and will dress her for Stagecoach, but Noyz marks her first beauty brand partner.

On Thursday, Langley will announce on Instagram the upcoming launch of the scent she co-created with Noyz. The fragrance is dubbed “Be Her,” and it will soft-launch at Stagecoach before its official, wide release on May 10 at all Ulta Beauty stores.

Subtle teasing for the launch began with Langley’s music video for “Be Her,” which came out in mid-February.

“Fragrance is a medium that has always interested me, and I’m unbelievably excited for my community to smell ‘Be Her,'” Langley told Glossy via email. “Collaborating with Noyz on my own fragrance is like stepping into a new dimension of storytelling — one that isn’t dissimilar from what I do in music, but speaks through scent instead of sound. Each fragrance note stems from a real memory or emotion, almost like the chords in my song, ‘Be Her,’ coming together to tell something honest and personal. I chose every note thoughtfully in this fragrance, and the Noyz team acted as translators of my scent vision.”

The scent, like all of the brand’s eau de parfums, will cost $85 and was created by Jérôme Epinette. The brand describes the scent as a “warm floral” with notes of violet, peony, bergamot, tobacco accord, cashmere woods and salted amber. Langley went through 10 iterations of the scent to perfect the finished version. “I think we completed the fragrance the first week of January, and we’ll be in stores in May,” said Malena Higuera, CEO at Noyz.

“She’s breaking records, she’s at the top of the charts, and she’s just popping — and we’re breaking our own records,” Neff said of the partnership. “I’ve made a career out of being timely and working with the right people at the right time. But this one might be the craziest, [considering] where she was when we first spoke and where she is today. When you look at being timely, I don’t think there’s anyone else in the world that we’d rather do a fragrance with than Ella Langley right now,” Neff said.

At Stagecoach, Langley will perform on Friday, as part of the festival’s opening day lineup. The Ulta Beauty in Indio will have “several hundred” bottles of Be Her, according to a brand representative, and will be outfitted with a life-size, sprayable bottle of the scent. “We didn’t want to wait until it’s in national distribution to give her biggest fans a chance to touch and feel the fragrance,” Higuera said.

“You have two strong, community-based forces coming together,” Higuera said. “And we think this is showing, ‘This is what happens when you work with Noyz.’ If you’re a celebrity and you want to play a little differently, in a way that is community-based and a little bit more high-touch, Noyz is a brand for you to collaborate with, versus the classic fragrance model of a celebrity holding a bottle on a billboard. We’re really trying to demonstrate a more boots-on-the-ground, guerrilla-style marketing, connecting with her community and our community.”

At Stagecoach, the brand is also a partner of Rodeo Nights at Zenyara, a series of invite-only after-parties operated by The Tao Group. Guests, curated by the hosts of the parties, will receive full-size bottles of the fragrance, and Noyz will have its bus, which has previously appeared at Coachella, parked outside the party’s venue. The brand also supported the same series of after-parties at Coachella this year.

The fragrance’s rollout plans will continue after Stagecoach. “We have a very robust plan over the next two months, in hopes that maybe we sell out,” Higuera said. The brand will sample the scent on Langley’s tour, which kicks off on May 7 in Toledo, Ohio. It will also co-host an event with Langley in Las Vegas in May, in tandem with the Country Music Awards.

“A fragrance brand working with a celebrity isn’t new,” Higuera said, “It’s how we are doing it that really is new and fresh.”