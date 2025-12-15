Exclusive: Herbivore bets big on body care with a 15-piece collection and arrival at Ulta Beauty

More than a decade after its initial founding, the natural skin-care brand Herbivore has been raring for a comeback with the hiring of a new CEO and CFO in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Now, the beauty brand is closing the year with another piece to its expansion puzzle: a new 15-piece body-care collection exclusive to its latest retail partner, Ulta Beauty.

Herbivore’s body collection makes its debut on December 19 for Ulta’s more than 45 million loyalty members, before a full launch to the public at Ulta.com on December 21. On December 28, the collection will arrive with a front-of-store display at 850 Ulta doors across the country.

Armed with an arsenal of new products and new points of sale, Herbivore is predicting 100% year-over-year growth for 2026, and expecting body care to grow from 12% of the brand’s overall sales to more than 30% by 2030.

“It was really about going back to our roots and this focus on wellness meets sensorial, meets efficacy,” said Britany LeBlanc, CEO at Herbivore, regarding the launch strategy. “Ulta, with their investments in wellness and the shared values around beauty as wellness, emerged as just a really natural partnership for us.”

The new launch includes products that align with Herbivore’s focus on plant-forward formulations, like a bakuchiol retinol-alternative body serum and turmeric and pineapple body scrub. Prices range from $24 for deodorant to $58 for a body oil. LeBlanc predicts that the Coco Rose products, which include an on-trend milky body mist, will be among the launch’s hero products.

LeBlanc called the launch an “anchor” to Ulta’s play for the prestige body space. Herbivore co-founder Alex Kummerow believes Ulta will be key to achieving the brand’s ambitious growth targets.

“I’ve worked with so many retailers over these last 15 years. And this Ulta partnership feels one step above anything I’ve experienced ever before,” said Kummerow. “When I’ve entered other retailers, they’ve been like, ‘We’ll give you a dusty corner, and we’ll see how you do.’ With this Ulta opportunity, it’s like, ‘We’re gonna put you in the front, because we think you’re gonna sell.’”

Body is not a new category for Herbivore. The brand already has body scrubs and creams in the lineup, though it’s perhaps best known for its jewel-toned facial serums that dominated the 2010s Instagram era of beauty. The new launch aims to bridge the performance of facial skin-care with body care.

“Our bath soaks were beloved individual products that sort of didn’t carry through with the same ingredients that are now more beloved in skin care,” said LeBlanc. “Now they’ve come back in a totally new way, with more elevated ingredient profiles and also 100% natural fragrances that we developed for the line. So they kind of have that mind, body, functional fragrance connection.”

And since Herbivore first launched in 2011, body care has become a major player in the prestige beauty market. Newcomers like Soft Services and Nécessaire have introduced skin-care benefits like retinol and hyaluronic acid, as well as elevated packaging, to the category.

Kummerow contends that Herbivore has something new to offer to the increasingly competitive body-care aisle, however.

“There’s no shortage of these, kind of, chic body-care lines. But a lot of them feel a bit serious, where they are coming in with more muted tones. And they’re elevated, no doubt,” he said. “But I think what Herbivore can bring to it is a little bit more color and a little bit more fun.”

Herbivore’s body-care launch also fits in with Ulta’s growing play for the wellness category: The retailer welcomed wellness brands like the oral-care line Gurunanda and supplement maker Ritual in 2025. And, like the body-care sector, the wellness landscape has evolved since Herbivore first came on the scene to encompass everything from luxury sexual wellness products to longevity-boosting supplements. Kummerow thinks Herbivore can help return the concept of wellness in beauty to its roots.

“Wellness got a little bit muddied by the term ‘clean.’ I think wellness is practicing a lifestyle that helps you really focus on your baseline health and attacking things at the root before they explode into any sort of issues,” he said. “When clean skin-care came around, it was just sort of like, ‘We’re going to eliminate these couple ingredients that might be carcinogenic.’ But it wasn’t really encompassing health as much as it was reducing risk.”

Though the full collection won’t make its way to brick-and-mortar doors until after the Christmas shopping season, Herbivore expects there will be plenty of shoppers making their way to Ulta after the holiday.

“We’ll be there for the gift card shoppers,” said Kummerow.