E.l.f. Beauty CEO announces Dollar General Store expansion during earnings call Wednesday

“We’re pleased to announce we’ll be expanding E.l.f. to a subset of Dollar General Stores in November,” E.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang P. Amin said during the brand’s 2025 Q2 earnings call on Wednesday. “Dollar General has a stated strategy of serving the underserved, with 80% of its stores serving markets of 20,000 people or less. With this launch, we hold true to our mission to democratize access for consumers who otherwise wouldn’t have the best of beauty, particularly in rural areas, which have traditionally been served by only the major legacy brands.”

The announcement was made after the company announced yet another quarter of growth.