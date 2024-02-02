Drunk Elephant and Lululemon are behind shoppers’ most loved products of the year, according to LTK

With beauty brand Drunk Elephant and athleisure brand Lululemon repeatedly dominating the TikTok virality cycle last year, it’s no surprise that the brands were named among LTK shoppers’ favorites in 2023, according to the creator commerce platform formerly known as Like To Know It.

On February 1, LTK rolled out its fifth annual Most Loved Awards, which highlights and ranks the more than 7,000 brands and products that best resonated with shoppers and creators on the popular app. Award categories include the top products in fashion, beauty, home, family, shoes and jeans, among others. LTK’s annual award winners are based on its proprietary LTK Benchmark data, which factors the behavior and shopping patterns of LTK’s more than 40 million active users.