Drunk Elephant and Lululemon are behind shoppers’ most loved products of the year, according to LTK

With beauty brand Drunk Elephant and athleisure brand Lululemon repeatedly dominating the TikTok virality cycle last year, it’s no surprise that the brands were named among LTK shoppers’ favorites in 2023, according to the creator commerce platform formerly known as Like To Know It.
On February 1, LTK rolled out its fifth annual Most Loved Awards, which highlights and ranks the more than 7,000 brands and products that best resonated with shoppers and creators on the popular app. Award categories include the top products in fashion, beauty, home, family, shoes and jeans, among others. LTK’s annual award winners are based on its proprietary LTK Benchmark data, which factors the behavior and shopping patterns of LTK’s more than 40 million active users.
“We are immensely proud of the LTK Most Loved Products of the Year as they represent the voice and choice of both creators and shoppers. These products went beyond just a viral moment; they reflect consumers’ love for outstanding products and the joy of discovering products from their favorite creators,” Ally Anderson, director of strategy and Insights at LTK.
In 2023, LTK creators drove over $4 billion in sales through the app. Creators posted a Most Loved product on the app every six minutes, while shoppers purchased Most Loved products every four minutes. LTK’s Most Loved Shopper Favorites of 2023 include Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Pant, Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops, Abercrombie’s A&F Sloane Tailored Pant and Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. Also awarded were Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm, Adidas’s Samba OG Shoes, Agolde’s Riley Straight Crop Jeans and FP Movement’s Hot Shot Mini Dress — the latter was an item most loved by Gen Z.
LTK earns its revenue through paid media, affiliate links and influencer campaigns. In December, LTK announced the rollout of a new initiative, LTK Match.AI, aimed at helping its partner brands more easily identify and select fitting creator partners. In addition, according to the company, the AI tool will also help creators by enhancing their visibility among brands and their earnings potential.