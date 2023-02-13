Dental offices are getting the spa treatment

By Amber Katz

With cosmetics dentists introducing a new wave of luxury oral care services, dental care has officially edged into the beauty industry. Cosmetic dentists have long provided a range of services including teeth whitening and veneers. They’re known for their expertise and ability to provide a natural-looking smile customized to each patient’s needs. Celebrities, athletes and patients have been flocking to these dentists for their exceptional dental care, but also the luxurious and pampering experiences they provide. Offering perks like a spa-like setup, art installations and service dogs offering comfort during a procedure, cosmetic dentistry has evolved to keep up with wellness trends.

A spa for your smile

Boasting 1.1 million TikTok Followers, Brooklyn-based dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein has a luxurious, Instagram-ready dental clinic. Athletes and artists alike seek him out for his revolutionary crowns and veneers, which he presents to them on a velvet tray before each application. His waiting room offers juices and smoothies. And for those preferring total privacy, there’s even VIP parking with a private backdoor entrance — which has nine-foot door frames specially crafted to accommodate taller athlete clients. For celebrity clients visiting with security or an entourage, Rubinshtein offers a separate waiting area.

Dr. Rubinshtein’s celebrity patients include Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the singer Kehlani and actress Taryn Manning, among others.

“We’ve turned a dental appointment into a customized, enjoyable experience,” Dr. Rubinshtein said. Hospitality and dentistry go hand-in-hand, thus we have taken note from different top-tier hotels, restaurants and spas.” Rubinshtein has outfitted his space with a custom blend of essential oils to provide a sense of calm. He’s also created a concierge stand in place of a typical front desk. In the dental suite, patients are given a cozy blanket and noise-canceling headphones to watch their favorite show or movie.

“We offer lavender-infused warm towels to wipe off your face throughout the dental procedure,” Dr. Rubinshtein said. “You leave with a smile on your face and a luxury bag filled with top-of-the-line dental products.”

Dentistry is a science, and an art

New York City-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Marc Lowenberg of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor said dentistry has moved into the beauty arena, along with plastic surgery and dermatology, and, of course, salons and spas. With that shift, the physical office has become more important in representing beauty, he said.

“The minute a patient enters your office, that physical space is a reflection of your aesthetic,” he said. “I consider cosmetic dentistry to be an art form, and as such, our office has been designed as an art gallery exhibiting works of famous photographers and artists.”

In-house labs and master ceramists

Lowenberg continues to renovate his dental office — adding an in-house lab with a master ceramist is among updates he’s made. “Making your smile look naturally beautiful is a priority for us, so we take into account everything from your skin tone to what type of makeup you wear to your personality when deciding how white your veneers will be,” Lowenberg said. The ceramist custom makes and colors all veneers on site.

“While we’re known for treating rock stars, supermodels, actors and artists, we treat every patient the same,” Lowenberg said. “Even if you’re not a celebrity, we’re going to give you a celebrity smile.”

Dentistry’s ‘wellnessification‘

New York City- and Beverly Hills-based dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman said, “[The dental industry] is steering away from being a super-clinical discipline and merging with the whole beauty and wellness industry, and dental spaces are beginning to reflect that.” Dental offices are now striving to make patients feel as comfortable as possible, particularly because these procedures can be stressful. “The dental industry, which used to be perceived as a cold, sterile environment, has shifted to be a warm, welcoming place.”

Dr. Rubinshtein, Dr. Veytsman and Dr. Lowenberg all said the perks they provide come with no added cost. Dr. Veytsman said the services align with “the new standard of care.” And Dr. Rubinshtein said they drive demand – many of his patients book appointments as far as a year in advance. For his part, Dr. Lowenberg charges $3,800–$4,500 per tooth for veneers and $600-$1,200 for in-office teeth whitening.

Flatscreen TVs and service dogs

Dentists Dr. Michael Gulizio and Dr. Steven Cordoves founded Core Smiles, a dental practice in NoMad in Manhattan. In addition to its luxurious office space and private rooms outfitted with flat-screen TVs, Core Smiles also offers up Enzo, its in-office service dog. When booked in advance, Enzo sits with clients, providing comfort as they undergo dental procedures.

Dental trends for 2023 and beyond

In terms of upcoming dental trends, Rubinshtein said to look for more telehealth dentistry, where patients can communicate with dentists without entering an office. He’s also seeing a cosmetic dental shift that mirrors the uptick in plastic surgery post-pandemic. “More people are interested in cosmetic work because they’re realizing, due to Covid, that life is short. Whatever they’re insecure about, they want to improve,” he said.

Dr. Veytsman is seeing a trend toward a more natural look. “We’re not seeing those super white, super Chiclet, super Hollywood teeth anymore,” she said. Things are trending more natural, in the same way we’re seeing more natural bodies and BBL removals on social media, she said. There’s also more attention around anti-aging dentistry, at least in her practice. “The mouth is the first place aging shows up, so we work with patients to figure out how we can reverse the clock gracefully, starting with the mouth,” she said.

Dental products hit beauty stores and departments

As the line between the beauty and dental industries blurs, consumer oral-care products now comprise a proper category for beauty stores like Ulta and Sephora. “Dental hygiene and beauty go hand-in-hand with overall beauty,” Rubinshtein said. Beauty brand Tarte offers a vegan whitening pen, while Moon Oral Care boasts a whitening pen created in conjunction with Kendall Jenner. Oral-care brand Made By Dentists retails at Target, and Ulta and provides a rose-gold whitening pen in its product lineup. In addition, longtime dentist-founded brands Supersmile and GoSmile have been available at beauty retailers like Ulta and QVC for years.

“The dental product industry has become a multibillion-dollar industry, in large part selling dental products in beauty stores, spas and drugstores,” Lowenberg said. “Most of these products are advantageous, but I always suggest that patients talk to their dentist to make sure a product is good for them.”

Providing a range of services, including teeth whitening, veneers, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry, these dentists’ offices and dental products have become a part of the beauty industry. Dentists are increasingly selling high-end oral care products in department stores, allowing patients to maintain the results of their treatments. And they’re providing relaxing, low-stress environments for their patients in-office, with a range of amenities to make the experience as pleasant as possible. Despite the high cost, many people believe the services and products provided by these dentists are worth the investment. They improve the sense of overall well-being and that self-confidence that also comes with a winning smile.