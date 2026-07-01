Coty is betting its booming Boss fragrance franchise can win over women

Coty is expanding Boss Bottled, the nearly three-decades-old flagship franchise within its Boss fragrance business, to women’s fragrance for the first time. The aim is to turn its strength with male consumers into a broader, dual-gender business.

Boss Bottled Beyond for Her will debut in travel retail before launching in Boss’s stronger European markets on September 1. The U.S. rollout will follow in February 2027. Jessica Chastain, Becky G and Olympic long-jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall front the campaign, representing film, music and sport. Each serves as a global ambassador — female counterparts to the existing Boss Bottled Beyond ambassador lineup of Bradley Cooper, Maluma and Vinícius Júnior.

More than 100 million bottles of Boss Bottled have been sold since the franchise launched in 1998, according to Coty. In 2025, the franchise ranked No. 2 in men’s fragrance by sales value and No. 1 by sales volume across the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany and France, according to the company. It gained market share in Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Canada and Mexico following the launch of Boss Bottled Beyond for Him in September 2025. Boss’s other major men’s fragrance franchises include Boss The Scent and the Hugo fragrance line.



The expansion gives Coty access to a much larger customer segment: Women drove more than 70% of global perfume-market revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

In the U.S., where Boss has historically had a smaller fragrance presence, the line captured 90 basis points of share in 2025, according to Coty. Jean Holtzmann, Coty’s chief brand officer for prestige, described the women’s launch as the company’s biggest fragrance introduction of the current six-month period. A Coty spokesperson declined to disclose the company’s first-year sales or market-share targets for the women’s line.



The launch comes as fragrance remains Coty’s core growth engine. The company generated $5.89 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue, including $3.82 billion from its Prestige division, which houses Boss and accounted for 65% of total sales. Coty said its prestige-fragrance revenue grew at a 10% compound annual rate between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2025.

“Boss Bottled is almost a brand within a brand; it is that big,” Holtzmann said. “The ambitions we have for Boss Bottled Beyond for Her are really, really high.”

The launch gives Coty a way to build on the awareness, retail relationships and marketing scale of an established name, rather than start a women’s fragrance franchise from scratch. But it also asks consumers to see a line associated with men for nearly three decades as relevant to women.

The decision was informed in part by Boss’s existing women’s fragrance business, which includes lines such as Boss Alive, Boss The Scent for Her, and Boss Ma Vie. In Germany, Holtzmann said the brand has historically ranked among the country’s top 10 women’s fragrance names.

“We thought this [Boss Bottled] story could be more of a global story,” Holtzmann said. “It is not only a men’s story.”

That broader positioning also shaped the talent strategy. Holtzmann said Coty selected the three women for the credibility they bring within their respective fields, rather than assigning each ambassador to a single market or age group. In the campaign film, Becky G performs on stage, Chastain accepts an award and Davis-Woodhall competes in the long jump, with each shown cheering on the others.



For Davis-Woodhall, the partnership reflects the increasing overlap between women’s sport, fashion and beauty.

“I feel like women’s sports are on the up and up,” she said. “This Boss partnership not only enhances the feminine side and the luxury fashion side, but it also allows my sporty side to come out.”

Her inclusion also gives Coty access to an athlete audience at a time when beauty companies are looking beyond traditional actors, musicians and models. Davis-Woodhall argued that athletes offer brands a degree of credibility that has become more valuable as consumers grow wary of polished influencer content and AI-generated imagery.



“I feel like athletes are among the last truly authentic figures in culture,” she said. “We’re used to seeing models and influencers on billboards, particularly in a world increasingly shaped by AI, but there are real athletes who are No. 1 in the world. They deserve that visibility, too.”

Boss joins a growing roster of major partnerships for Davis-Woodhall. She and her husband, Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall, signed with Nike in 2025 after previously serving as Lululemon ambassadors, and the couple has also appeared in beauty campaigns together.

Those relationships are especially important in track and field, where athletes typically rely more heavily on sponsorships than competitors in major team sports.

“Track and field is not a sport where you’re in it for money. It is a pure passion sport,” Davis-Woodhall said.

She said longer-term deals offer more security than isolated social posts while allowing athletes to develop identities beyond competition.

“Having people supporting us through our entire career, and maybe even after it, does way more than just a one-time post,” she said.

Coty is positioning the men’s and women’s fragrances as complementary but equal parts of the wider Boss Bottled business.

Coty developed the women’s fragrance with Givaudan perfumers Quentin Bisch, Benoist Lapouza and Louise Turner. It combines peony and maple syrup, bringing together floral freshness and gourmand warmth, while a higher-than-typical eau de parfum concentration and a longevity-focused formulation were leveraged to give it staying power, according to the brand. The range will launch in 30-milliliter, 50-milliliter, and 100-milliliter refillable bottles, alongside a 150-milliliter refill, a 10-milliliter pen spray and a body lotion. Recommended European prices range from approximately $42 for the pen spray to $186 for the 100-milliliter eau de parfum.

Coty will also merchandise the men’s and women’s fragrances together, with the intention of presenting Boss Bottled as a masterbrand rather than a single men’s line.

“The fact that it is a masculine and feminine story does not mean that the feminine is a diminished version of the masculine,” Holtzmann said. “It is a couple of equals.”

The campaign will run across television, out-of-home advertising, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Local ambassadors are expected to join the three global faces after the summer.

Coty is already considering how the women’s fragrance could evolve beyond the initial launch. Holtzmann said the company is considering a broader collection of complementary scents rather than simply extending the same formula across multiple formats. For now, the launch gives the company a way to use the scale of Boss Bottled to recruit women, while the ambassador lineup helps recast what a Boss customer can look like.