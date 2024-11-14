Claire’s double downs on fragrance to target ‘Gen Zalpha’ consumers

Millennials may recall Claire’s as the mall store where they went to get their ears pierced in their tween years. But today’s young consumers have different beauty priorities than millennials did: Namely, they’re spending a lot more money on fragrance than piercings. And today’s version of Claire’s wants to be known as a destination to satisfy those demands: On Thursday, Claire’s launched a collection of five new fragrances and a body care collection targeted to Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“There is definitely an appetite for [fragrance] from our customers,” said Alisha Chadha, svp of global merchandising for Claire’s. “We see the strength growing from season to season.”

Claire’s has reason to believe fragrance will continue to be a strong category. According to data from market analysts Circana, Gen Z’s fragrance use jumped from 5% in 2022 to 83% in 2023. But Claire’s specifically wants to target the demographic it calls Gen Zalpha, which straddles Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the oldest of whom were born in 2010.

Claire’s also faces stiff competition from more established fragrance players. The likes of Ulta and Sephora have increased their fragrance offerings in recent years. Ulta carries many celebrity launches from the likes of Charli D’Amelio, while Sephora stocks everything from luxury brands like Montale to affordable body sprays from Sol de Janeiro. Legacy brands are also targeting the Gen-Z fragrance consumer, with Clinique converting its hit ’90s fragrance Happy into a body splash version in time for the holidays.

Claire’s offering targets a more accessible price point, with fragrances topping out at $24.99 for its signature fragrance, which features trendy gourmand notes like pistachio and vanilla. The remaining fragrances will retail for $19.99, while the body mists will sell for $14.99. Claire’s declined to share which company it partners with on the creation of its fragrances.

“We’re looking to have this complement [the consumer’s] wardrobe and her season. So I think the accessible price point is key for us,” said Alisha.

After declaring bankruptcy in 2018, Claire’s has tried new strategies to revamp its brand image. In 2023, the retailer opened a higher-end Paris store designed by Nicola Formichetti during Paris Fashion Week. Formichetti and Claire’s also collaborated with V magazine on the launch of the youth-targeted Mini V magazine, which has since been rebranded as Gen V.

In 2023, Claire’s withdrew its plans for an IPO but continued to expand its footprint, announcing an expansion to 4,400 Walgreens stores in March. In June, Ryan Vero stepped down as CEO, and Chris Cramer was named as interim CEO.

Claire’s will push the fragrance launch over the holiday season. Alongside the five perfumes and body care line, Claire’s launched a seven-day advent calendar featuring mini sprays. Chadha said Claire’s hopes to reach Zalpha consumers who view fragrance as an indulgence rather than a practical purchase.

“We really tried to bring those products to life through the texture, the fragrance, and the look and feel. We want [our fragrance products] to truly feel like part of your lifestyle and not just something that is a necessity,” she said. “It’s more of an emotional purchase.”