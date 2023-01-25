Celebrity brow artist Kristie Streicher launches her own brand

Kristie Streicher started her beauty career as soon as she possibly could — as a makeup artist at the Clinique counter, right after high school. From there, she was inspired to go to esthetics school, where she learned the art of eyebrow maintenance via waxing. “They don’t teach you how to artfully tweeze, so that’s what I developed on my own after getting licensed,” she said.

At the start of Streicher’s career, in 2001, she took a job at hair salon Warren Tricomi, where she was delighted to discover that brow shaping could be a full-time job. Slowly but surely, she started to develop her now signature style. “I noticed that [New Yorkers] all hustled and worked hard and were so chic … but they didn’t take great care of themselves. [They were also] overly doing their eyebrows, and it made them look so much older than they were. … I was like, ‘We need some softness here, [not these thin, dark eyebrows].”