BTL Aesthetics hosts EmFest, an all-day festival to build brand awareness

On August 26, BTL Aesthetics best known for its EmSculpt body-toning service, will host EmFest, a day-long festival in Huntington Beach, California.

The eight-hour festival will include panel discussions, fitness classes, musical performances and the chance for attendees to try out the brand’s services. The $50 ticket to attend, offered on emfest.com to those over 21, covers three alcoholic beverages, food and participation in the day’s events.

The topics of the six panels include “Green Juice, Goblet Squats & Gratitude” and “We All Deserve To Have Pleasure In Our Lives,” and panelists include Tiffany Haddish and sex therapist Emily Morse (@sexwithemily; 557,000 followers). Ryan Cabrera is scheduled to perform, and Brooke Burke (561,000 Instagram followers) will lead a workout. Attendees can also expect to find “massage therapists, custom perfume stations, typewriter poets, permanent jewelry, oxygen bars, box surgeon bars, strolling magicians and a fire performance at sunset,” said John Ferris. BTL’s vp of marketing. Finally, 10-minute treatments of BTL’s EmSculpt, EmFace, Emsella and Emtone technologies will be offered.

BTL Aesthetics has always prioritized community events, said Ferris. That’s included donating time to help fire victims, planting trees, and activating at the Sundance Film Festival and the Women’s Half Marathon in NYC. EmFest, however, marks its biggest activation attempted solo.

EmSculpt, which is said to replicate the effects of 20,000 crunches, is BTL’s most popular technology. EmFace, meanwhile, combines radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation for a needle-less facial treatment that is said to lift and sculpt the face. Emsella addresses a weakened pelvic floor and may help those suffering from incontinence. Finally, EmTone is a radiofrequency device designed to address concerns about cellulite. The price range for therapies ranges from $4,000-6,000 for a package of 4-6 sessions, with exact pricing depending on the practice and location.

In May, 30-year-old BTL Aesthetics announced a 21% year-over-year global revenue increase to $146 million for the first quarter.

To bring EmFest to life will cost around $1 million, Ferris said. And, rather than a way to make a profit, the ticket fee was set to ensure that guests show up — BTL expects 800-1000 attendees. “You can do some simple math: 50 times $1,000 is $50,000 [which is far from $1 million]. … And $50 is a modest fee; if you look at the value you’re getting out of it, it’s crazy,” he said.

Ferris expects that the attendee demographic will be similar to the demo of people who get its procedures. He said 80-85% of people are women, and the predominant age range is 25-47 years old.

To get the word out about the event, BTL Aesthetics is using billboards, Spotify ads and partner posts with influencers, plus flyers are being distributed by a street team in Newport Beach.

Ultimately, the goal is brand awareness. “We want to find things that speak to people, that open up their minds and get them to demo the different procedures,” Ferris said.