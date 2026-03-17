Beauty Briefing: Why Botox is showing up everywhere, from your home to Planned Parenthood

This week, I checked in on the rise of Botox and aesthetic treatments outside of the traditional dermatologist’s office. Additionally, the Trump administration reportedly stands to rake in billions of dollars from the investors who acquired TikTok’s U.S. operations, and Jo Malone is in hot water with Estée Lauder over the use of her name.

As more consumers adopt aesthetic treatments, Botox is now on the menu at the likes of Erewhon and Planned Parenthood

In March, the aesthetic treatment chain Sev Laser announced a new place clients could get Botox: at home. From March 9-15, customers could sign up for a chance to get The Rose Room experience, a complimentary in-home “tweakment” service. A select number of winners will receive The Rose Room experience on March 22 to coincide with the season 22 premiere of “The Bachelorette.”

“The Rose Room is really an example of how we’re meeting consumers where they are,” said Carrie Julier, CEO of Sev Laser. “We’re finding, in general, that beauty consumers today are starting to expect the same ease from injections and other aesthetic services that they get from other verticals, like Amazon or Uber. They’re looking for instant access, they’re looking for transparent pricing, and they’re looking for a predictable experience.”

According to Sev Laser, the campaign drove more than 4,000 visits to the activation’s landing page, with nearly 45% of reservation requests coming from new clients. But it’s not the only company meeting a rising demand for aesthetic procedures like Botox through novel partnerships and launches.

In February, luxury grocery store chain Erewhon announced a partnership with medspa chain Ject, which will give Erewhon’s 50,000 members access to 20% off Botox and other wrinkle-reducing treatments at Ject. Ject will also stage quarterly pop-ups at Erewhon’s location in The Grove. Erewhon declined Glossy’s request for comment.

In February, Planned Parenthood’s Mar Monte affiliate began offering neurotoxins such as Botox at its Sacramento B Street location. The aim was to diversify the company’s revenue sources, and it has plans to expand Botox and other aesthetic treatments to additional locations throughout 2026.

Though the decision to introduce treatments like Botox to its doors is up to each Planned Parenthood affiliate, the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to defund the organization have impacted the organization nationwide. Around 50 out of 600 Planned Parenthood locations closed in 2025.

“The majority of our patients are on Medicaid or other types of patient-assistance programs or benefit programs, and the reimbursement for those services just doesn’t cover the costs, especially with the increased expenses that we’re seeing to run an organization of our size,” said Dr. Laura Dalton, chief medical operating officer of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is offering Botox at $9 per unit, with patients paying all fees out of pocket. “And in terms of being relevant, for me, it’s very important to pay attention to our patients. And our patients are changing as the world changes.”

Dr. Dalton said that while the introduction of aesthetic offerings is still new, the online response has been largely positive.

“[Patients are saying] ‘I want to be able to go in and get my pap smear and Botox together.’ Or we’re also seeing a lot of patients who are saying, ‘I’m going to get aesthetic treatments anyway. And so I’d much rather my dollars go to support Planned Parenthood,’” said Dr. Dalton. “It’s a way to help subsidize our really critical life-saving sexual reproductive health services, to ensure that those are accessible to our patients.”

The rise of treatments like Botox outside conventional dermatologists’ offices speaks to a growing acceptance of aesthetic procedures, even in non-medical settings. Medspa chain SkinSpirit is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom to open outposts within Nordstrom locations in cities including Chicago and Seattle, in the hopes that a retail environment may lower the barrier of entry for consumers to try services like Botox or fillers.

According to a survey commissioned by LaserAway and conducted by Morning Consult, 53% of Americans say they would give up everyday expenses to afford non-surgical aesthetic treatments. That includes 20% of respondents who said they would stop ordering takeout and 17% who said they would give up dining out to afford aesthetic treatments.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ 2024 plastic surgery statistics, the most recent annual data available, neuromodulator injections, by brands such as Botox, Xeomin and Dysport, increased 4% from 2023 to 2024 among U.S. patients.

“People are no longer seeing this as a luxury or occasional experience; they’re starting to see these types of aesthetic treatments as part of a broader self-care and beauty routine,” said Julier. “They’re not gatekeeping. They’re sharing that they’re getting great results that they’re proud of.”

Julier said Sev Laser has seen a rise in Botox among all demographics, including younger consumers, with an overall 493% year-over-year increase in the number of clients seeking out Botox at the company’s 73 locations across the country. According to LaserAway’s survey, two-thirds of Gen-Z adults reported being open to aesthetic treatments, as did 62% of millennials.

The addition of Botox or laser hair removal outside traditional locations also speaks to a blurring of the line between beauty treatments and wellness or healthcare services.

“One of the problems we’ve had in healthcare is that it’s been so paternalistic. As healthcare organizations or healthcare providers, we have decided what is considered medical or elective. And I think we need to start listening to our patients and letting them tell us,” said Dr. Dalton. “For some patients, especially patients in our gender-affirming care program, aesthetics can be very altering to their well-being in a positive way. We need to listen to that. We need to listen to the patient saying, ‘This is really important to my wellness journey.’”

Executive moves:

Supergoop named Alana Kwarta as its first chief human resources officer. Kwarta was most recently svp of human resources at L’Oréal USA’s Dermatological Beauty Division. In her new role at the sunscreen brand, she will work with executive leadership to determine organizational design and operating rhythms.

News to know:

The Trump administration will reportedly receive $10 billion from investors as part of the deal for establishing a U.S.-controlled version of TikTok. Those investors include the likes of Oracle, the UAE-based investment firm MGX and private equity firm Silver Lake, which took control of TikTok’s U.S.-based operations from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The Estée Lauder Companies is suing Jo Malone over the use of her name on a Zara fragrance. Malone sold her namesake fragrance brand to the conglomerate in 1999, the terms of which blocked her from using her name to market fragrance. She launched a new perfume brand, Jo Loves, when her non-compete clause ended in 2011. The lawsuit concerns a Jo Loves fragrance made in collaboration with Zara, whose packaging reads, “A creation by Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves.”

Bella Hadid is the new face of Prada’s beauty line. Hadid is the L’Oréal-owned brand’s first global beauty ambassador and appears in a campaign for the new Prada Touch blush. In February, Hadid appeared on the runway for Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week.

British fragrance brand Perfumer H received £3.4 million ($4.5 million) in investment from Elixir 1 Investment. The investment, led by former Aesop executives Michael O’Keeffe and Thomas Buisson, will support Perfumer H’s international expansion. Perfumer H was founded by Lyn Harris in 2015 and currently has nine global stores.

Stat of the week:

22% of global consumers say they have purchased a product directly through TikTok Shop, according to NielsenIQ’s State of Beauty 2026 report. That figure rises to 38% in Asia Pacific and 73% in China specifically, and drops to 8% in Europe.

In the headlines:

The status economy. Sephora gets edgier in fragrance with niche international brands. These Black designers chased the Saks dream. Now they’re owed six figures.

Listen in:

Dr. Tanvi Jayaraman, MD, clinical lead of health AI at Oura, joins the Glossy Podcast to chat Oura Ring’s first female-focused LLM and the future of AI wellness chatbots.

Need a Glossy recap?

Are beauty trade shows still worth it for brands in 2026? Ulta Beauty CEO announces TikTok Shop launch, 11.8% net sales jump: “We got our swagger back.” Sephora announces partnership with F1 Academy. Exclusive: Fat Mascara is back. Exclusive: Phlur to expand to Mexico and Europe.