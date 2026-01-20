Beauty Briefing: Nina Park is the makeup artist on everyone’s lips

This week, I checked in on the rise of Nina Park-style makeup on both social media and the red carpet. Additionally, Demi Moore has a new gig, and French fragrance house Mane invests in biotech.

Why social media can’t get enough of Nina Park makeup

January’s Golden Globes ceremony kicked off the 2026 awards season, with films like “One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet” taking home top prizes. But for many of social media’s beauty fans, there was another clear winner: Emma Stone’s makeup, done by makeup artist Nina Park.

The “Bugonia” star sported the signature Nina Park look: a defined lashline and micro-winged liner, bronzed and blushed rather than contoured skin, soft brows and — perhaps most importantly — a softly blurred lip line. The look, also seen on Park’s clients like Mia Goth and Zoë Kravitz, has taken over beauty tutorials in recent months, with Park’s mix of sultry eyes and K-beauty-inspired lips exciting TikTok and Instagram users in search of accessible glam.

And with 2026’s awards season still underway, Nina Park makeup is likely only to attract more fans.

“The looks that [Nina Park] creates are the kinds of looks that your everyday makeup wearer wants to be able to create,” said content creator Alexandra Anele, whose tutorials on Nina Park-inspired makeup have racked up more than 1 million cumulative views on YouTube.

“You’re constantly reinventing the wheel with makeup. We’ve seen everything before,” she added. “So when someone has a little twist on a specific look that feels like it could be accessible to people, that is what really creates that virality. And I think that that is why people have resonated with Nina’s work — because it feels accessible.”

Park has been working as a makeup artist for over a decade. But as her clientele has risen in fame, so too has her own profile. In November, Park appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Issue with her client Greta Lee and Lee’s hairstylist Jenny Cho, celebrating Lee’s all-Korean-American glam team. Park’s client Jessie Buckley took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in “Hamnet” at January’s ceremony and is a strong Oscars favorite come March.

According to Spate’s popularity index, Nina Park’s popularity on TikTok is up 282.1% year over year as of November 2025, with videos associated with her receiving an average of 1.5 million weekly views. But her hype is largely concentrated on social platforms, with “Nina Park” garnering just 320 average monthly searches on search engines like Google, according to Spate.

In addition to recreating her looks seen on the likes of Addison Rae and Margaret Qualley, TikTokers have also shown how to adapt Nina Park makeup to their own features, showcasing the style on darker skin tones, mature skin and olive undertones.

“I just thought Nina Park for mature skin would be fun, because I’m not seeing anyone else in my bracket do it. And if you go on Nina’s page, there’s really nobody over early 40s,” said makeup artist and content creator Michelle Spieler, whose tutorial on Nina Park makeup for mature skin has racked up nearly 1 million views on TikTok. “To me, [her style] is Korean makeup. They really enhance their features, but she puts a little bit of an American spin on it. So there is maybe a little bit more glam.”

“I do feel like every element works so well on mature skin — except you have to be so careful with that blurred lip,” said Spieler. “I think I’m even gonna do a video where I’m just gonna kind of modify it a little bit for a thinner, flatter, wrinkled, mature lip.”

Come 2026, beauty fans are still debating the longevity of “clean girl” styles as consumers grow fatigued of minimal makeup. But Park’s style, while it incorporates a natural, clean girl-friendly complexion, offers an evolution of the look with defined eyes and soft brows alongside one of 2025’s biggest trends, sculpted lips, albeit with a K-beauty-inspired blurred outline.

“It’s just those tiny enhancements that take it from what you could potentially call ‘clean girl,’ and make it a little bit more elevated, a little bit more sexy,” said Anele. “I think that’s what the lip does — that cool-toned, blurred lip. It just makes it a little more mysterious.”

Those tutorials prioritize technique, in addition to hunting down the products Park herself uses, which often include Chanel makeup and K-beauty brand Clio. Clio has capitalized on Park’s popularity, as well, partnering with TikTok content creators in recent months on Nina Park-inspired makeup tutorials using Clio products.

A new class of makeup artists like Hung Vanngo and Mary Phillips have converted their social media fame and celebrity clientele into their own namesake beauty brands in recent years. Whether Park will join that group remains to be seen — but she has an eager audience already.

“I would die if she came out with a lip product,” Anele said.

Executive moves:

Cara Robinson joined Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Companies as chief brand officer. Robinson was previously president of beauty and well-being at Unilever North America. Johnson’s Seven Bucks portfolio includes men’s grooming line Papatui and energy drink brand Zoa.

Amanda Fitzpatrick was named New York City ambassador of Cosmetic Executive Women. Fitzpatrick is the vp of brand partnerships at Beauty Barrage and was previously vp of global sales at Fekkai.

News to know:

French fragrance maker Mane acquired Belgian biotech company ChemoSensoryx Biosciences. The Belgian company’s research will give Mane insight into how consumers perceive smells and tastes.

Demi Moore is Kérastase’s newest global ambassador. Moore will front the L’Oréal-owned hair-care brand’s upcoming Chronologiste collection. The actor joins fellow celebrities Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski in partnering with the brand.

Private equity firm Eurazeo shut down its consumer portfolio. The French firm has invested in beauty brands like Pat McGrath Labs and currently owns a stake in Gisou and Beekman 1802.

Stat of the week:

97% of Gen Alpha want to help brands make design decisions, according to MG2 Advisory’s Gen Alpha shopping report. That includes participating in product development and advising on store design.

In the headlines:

