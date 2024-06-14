10 years in, Briogeo enters the hair-styling category

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, natural hair-care company Briogeo is entering a new category in hair: styling products.

The Style and Treat collection, comprised of four products all priced under $30, officially launched at Briogeo’s stylist partners Salon Centric and CosmoProf on Friday. The four-part collection, which includes an air dry cream, wax stick, sculpting cream and styling foam, will roll out to consumers on June 23. Shoppers will be able to purchase the products on Briogeo’s e-commerce site and at Ulta and Sephora.

With the textured hair care market heating up, it’s a strategic move for Briogeo to expand its product assortment. Market research firm Allied Market Research predicts the curly hair-care market will grow to be worth $15.65 billion by 2031. So far this year, hair-care brands like Pattern Beauty and Kiss Colors & Care have released styling products specifically targeting textured hair.

“After 10 years of focusing our product assortment on cleansers, shampoos, conditioners and treatments, now was the time to start evolving our innovation philosophy and [figuring out] how we could show up in a bigger way in our customer’s styling routine,” said Nancy Twine, founder and CEO of Briogeo.

Twine said social media also factored into the brand’s category expansion. “With all the trends that are happening and hair [styles] on the red carpet, people are emulating them on social media and sharing the products they’re using to get those looks. [This collection] ensures we stay relevant within those conversations and that people have products [from Briogeo] they can use to create those looks.”

Briogeo is rolling out the styling products in new bright, playful packaging. The new packaging, which is inspired by the front of its name, “Brio,” meaning vibrant, colorful and full of life in Italian, will also be reflected in visual merchandising on the shelves in Sephora and Ulta.

As for the marketing, unlike past Briogeo campaigns, this rollout will heavily rely on the brand’s stylist community. Though traditional sampling, influencer partnerships and new imagery will be included, the majority of the investment will go to key members of the professional hairstylist community. Those stylists will create tutorials and educational content using the products that will be repurposed on Briogeo’s social media platforms.

“We have partnerships with two of the U.S.’s largest salon distributors: Salon Centric and Beauty Systems Group’s Cosmoprof. Those relationships have put us on the map within salons, but there are so many things that we can continue to tap into, like where the stylists show up in the community,” Twine said. “It’s not just in the stores, but it’s also at these big [industry] conferences, like Premiere Orlando, where we can start to activate in a bigger way and create a community with that group.”

The expansion of Briogeo’s presence in salons has proven more achievable since its acquisition. In April 2022, Briogeo was acquired by the cosmetics company Wella Company, which owns brands such as Wella Professionals, O·P·I, GHD and Clairol. At the time, WWD reported that industry sources estimated the brand’s revenue to be above $100 million. Twine declined to comment on the brand’s current sales figures.

Twine said Wella Company’s resources and infrastructure will help with the operational logistics required as the styling products launch in Briogeo’s retail and wholesale partners.