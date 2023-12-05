Lauryn Bosstick and The Skinny Confidential launch new product and first OOH campaign

Lauryn Bosstick was always going to launch a dry brush. She’s been telling her followers about the practice of dry brushing for years. At one point, in 2017, she wrote a blog post about her difficult search for a dry brush providing her desired level of intensity. Unable to find one strong enough for her liking, she resorted to a dish brush.

On Tuesday, Bosstick’s beauty brand, The Skinny Confidential, introduced its version, The Butter Brush, which sells for $79. Bosstick custom-designed the tool along with an Italian architect, a process she described as expensive. The whole process took about three years, she said.

“This is definitely not something we white labeled,” Bosstick said. “Getting something made from scratch is so much [work], from the packaging to the specific materials to the color to the logo. … And it’s really cool to see it come to life.”

The Skinny Confidential brand shares its name with Bosstick’s blog she’s had for 13 years and the podcast she’s had for seven — the latter is called The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her.

Within the brand, The Butter Brush joins tools including the hero Hot Mess Ice Roller, the Pink Balls Face Massager, the Hot Shave Razor and the Le Spoon Body Sculptor, the latter of which marked the brand’s foray into body care. The Butter Brush is meant to be used for a couple of minutes prior to a shower, and Le Spoon should be used with oil to massage skin afterward. Bosstick created the brush, in part, to help break down her own cellulite after giving birth, she said.

As for what’s next, Bosstick said, “I have so much more to do.” Rather than tools, she describes her brand’s products as “daily habits.” To that end, it also offers a Hot Minute Planner, where users can jot down their plans.

The dry brush’s launch campaign marks the first time the brand has dabbled in out-of-home advertising. Its first billboard went up in SoHo on Tuesday, and wild postings will be plastered in high-traffic neighborhoods in New York City. “We just felt this tool needed its own moment,” Bosstick said, adding that New York is one of the brand’s top markets. The billboard features Bosstick holding The Butter Brush. The adjacent copy, which is true to the brand’s identity, she said, reads: “The other silicone toy to butter you up.”

“The brand is flamboyant, the brand is taboo, it’s not afraid to be controversial, it’s not afraid to be in your face — and it’s always been like that,” Bosstick said.

She added, “I love nostalgia, and I think there’s something nostalgic about a billboard.”

Bosstick — who has 1.2 million Instagram followers, while her brand has 187,000 — plans to invite her followers to post photos with the billboard. Of those who do, 50 will win The Butter Brush. “The community has [played a big part] in building this brand, so this is a fun way to involve them in the excitement.”

The Skinny Confidential is sold at Nordstrom, Revolve and Free People, as well as on Amazon. It’s set to hit “over eight figures” this year, Bosstick said, before doubling its revenue in 2024.