Research Briefing: How earlier seasonal sales are affecting the 2024 retail calendar

2024’s rapidly evolving retail calendar

Although students may have cringed at viewing back-to-school commercials that began airing in early July, retailers like Walmart, Target and Shein strategically timed their promotions ahead of Amazon Prime Day this year, thus extending the back-to-school season earlier into the summer.

Target, for example, rolled out its back-to-school discount of 30% off school uniforms and backpacks two days earlier than last year and ahead of Amazon Prime Day July 16-17 to capture sales that might otherwise have gone to Amazon.

And it seems like families are on board with an earlier shopping season. According to a report from Fast Company, retail strategy consultants at Deloitte Consulting said the firm saw more families plan to spend the majority of their back-to-school budgets by the end of July last year.

Another holiday that’s creeping up earlier on retail calendars this year is Halloween, dubbed “Summerween” online by social media users who have been posting content showing Halloween-themed purchases and parties they’ve been hosting since early summer.

In 2024, the summer shopping slow-down seems non-existent. Data from digital analytics firm Quantum Metric revealed a mere 4% drop in monthly digital traffic rates between January and June 2024, compared to 2023’s 20% decline.

These changes in promotional calendars for back-to-school and Halloween represent a broader shift in both consumer behavior and traditional promotional cycles. Consumers are no longer waiting for major holidays to start their seasonal shopping. According to Quantum Metric data, only 24% of shoppers are planning to hold off on starting their holiday purchases until Black Friday this year compared to 34% in 2022. In fact, in the U.S., 32% of consumers are already making holiday purchases — as are 50% of consumers in the U.K.

Brands and retailers can no longer forecast sales demand around the usual holiday booms. Instead, brands and retailers are embracing longer holiday seasons and year-round promotions to capitalize on shifting shopping patterns.