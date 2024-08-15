Research Briefing: Edikted and Altar’d State infiltrate 2024 back-to-school hauls

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we look at back-to-school hauls trending on TikTok to see how they’ve heightened popularity for retailers Edikted and Altar’d State.

Edikted and Altar’d State dominate back-to-school shopping lists on TikTok

Current state of retail: No back-to-school season is complete without shopping sprees for new school supplies and apparel. And students are using TikTok to share the latest outfits and gadgets they’ve acquired before heading back to the classroom. As of this writing, over 39,500 videos have been posted under the hashtag “back to school haul” on TikTok.

For many years, younger generations have flocked to stores like Lululemon, Abercrombie, Hollister, Aerie and PacSun for their back-to-school needs, but this year some are turning to newer entrants such as Edikted and Altar’d State.

Online-only fashion retailer Edikted has quickly risen in popularity since its founding in 2020. Young shoppers made the digitally native brand popular, especially on TikTok, as they looked for trendy streetwear and runway inspired pieces. Edikted CMO Dana Israeli told Glossy that when #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt went viral in 2021 Edikted seized the moment and was successful due, in part, to user-generated content.

“We reached out to influencers and customers and began asking them to create hauls and unboxing videos that included our iconic pink packages. After a few weeks, it became a viral trend that was all over TikTok. The customer wanted to be part of the movement and the community, and without even having to ask them, they all joined in,” she said.

In fact, according to logistics firm Ryder, the brand grew too fast at the beginning thanks to its virality on TikTok from micro-influencers and the company needed better third-party logistics to fulfill incoming orders.

For this back-to-school season, Edikted created a “Back to School” edit on its website with a curated collection of clothing for students. To market the collection, the brand went on two college tours, visiting locations like the University of Central Florida with its signature pink bus and giving away tote bags filled with free items such as t-shirts, tank tops, socks and other accessories.

Similarly, Altar’d State has seen great success with micro-influencer videos on TikTok. This TikTok posted Tuesday on the brand’s official page shows clips of OOTDs with Altar’d State that students posted during Alabama University’s sorority rush week. Another post from Tuesday poked fun at the social buzz created during Bama Rush for Altar’d State.

To continue promoting its back-to-school sales, Altar’d State came out with its “Ready. Set. School” campaign. The company said it will donate 10% of all purchases made in stores or online on Mondays during the back-to-school season to organizations that support childhood education.

