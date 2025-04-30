It’s not just about a dress code: How RTO is reshaping workplace fashion and culture

The story was originally published on Glossy’s sibling publication WorkLife.

The RTO movement has transcended policy to become a fashion obsession. From Prada’s “Now That We’re Here” campaign to Stella McCartney’s fresh take on the power suit, major fashion houses are leaning into workplace themes, reflecting a broader cultural shift back to structure and professionalism.

But beneath this aesthetic evolution lies a complex negotiation of power, identity and work culture that HR leaders must navigate carefully, according to workplace experts.

“The pandemic has left many feeling out of practice with office attire after extended periods of remote work,” said Marina Santo, managing director of the fashion and lifestyle-focused recruiting firm FourthFLOOR, which places candidates at companies like SKIMS and Hulu. “This blurred line between ‘homewear’ and ‘officewear’ has sparked a shift, prompting brands to respond and redefine what the modern business wardrobe looks like.”

Santo sees creative and corporate teams interpreting the impact differently — creative departments with a fashion-forward lens reflecting current trends, and corporate teams leaning into a cleaner, more minimal aesthetic.

For many employees, particularly those who began their careers during the rise of remote work, the shift represents more than just changing outfits — it signifies a fundamental recalibration of workplace norms.

“Workwear isn’t about dress codes — it’s about power, trust and identity,” said Louis Carter, an organizational psychologist and the founder of Most Loved Workplace. “When organizations push structured professional dress without addressing the underlying shift in workplace dynamics, they risk triggering deeper disengagement, especially among employees who came of age during remote work.”

Carter warns that poorly implemented expectations around the way employees physically present themselves can become “a battleground over autonomy and belonging” that undermines innovation and team cohesion.

How HR approaches the transition can significantly impact employee retention and well-being.

Mike Thompson, CEO of Learner Mobile, a learning management system, stresses the importance of support rather than mandate. “The idea of ‘professional attire’ can feel completely foreign,” he said. “HR teams should think about this the same way they would any other professional development — through guidance, resources and support. You don’t want your workforce feeling anxious and wondering if they’re wearing a color that could get them fired. Make the transition back to office life feel like growth, not punishment.”

Forward-thinking organizations are shifting from a rigid dress code to a more nuanced attitude that supports employees through the transition back to the office. Experts advise HR leaders to reframe expectations around leadership presence and brand storytelling rather than compliance and to provide practical resources that offer clear guidelines without judgment.

HR departments are advised, too, to coach rather than command — especially when it comes to younger employees who are navigating standards around professional attire for the first time. Meanwhile, diversity should be celebrated in professional expression, even as professional standards are maintained.

As Carter puts it, “Workwear is never just about clothes — it’s about how much humanity leaders are willing to allow inside the brand. Get it right, and you strengthen culture. Get it wrong, and you send your best people straight to the exits.”