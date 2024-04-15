Why Naturium is leaning into jumbo-sized versions — not minis — of its bestselling products

As most of the beauty industry leans into mini beauty products — which offer affordability, as well as convenience for travel — Naturium is betting on jumbo-sized editions of its most-loved products.

“The consumer is savvy and they always want more value — a jumbo [product] is a great way to give them that,” said Susan Yara, founder of the affordably-priced skin-care brand, which was acquired by E.l.f. Beauty in August 2023 for $355 million.

“Any smart beauty brand is thinking about jumbo,” Yara said. Other brands offering jumbo sizes of hero products include Tatcha, for its Dewy Cream; Smashbox, for its Photo Finish Primer; and Benefit Cosmetics, for its Hoola Bronzer. The strategy is also abundant in hair care, among brands including Ouai, Briogeo, Verb and Virtue.

“Jumbo [offers] brands the highest profitability, plus the consumer gets a better cost per fluid ounce, so it’s win-win,” said Naturium CMO Michael Kremer. “It’s also a win from a sustainability perspective,” he said, as the customer is purchasing fewer containers.

Currently, 5-year-old Naturium offers nine of its facial products in a jumbo, two-fluid-ounce size — each is available on both its direct-to-consumer site and its Amazon storefront. Of the jumbos, its bestseller is the Vitamin C Complex Serum, which is $21 for one fluid ounce and $38 for two fluid ounces.

“In the last 12 months, this jumbo has taken off, [with sales] growing 86% year-over-year on Naturium.com and 272% year-over-year on Amazon,” Kremer said. Sales of the jumbo-sized Vitamin C serum make up 39% of the brand’s total vitamin C business on Naturium’s e-commerce site. The brand has launched six new jumbo products in the last year.

At the end of April, Naturium will introduce its best-selling Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 in a jumbo size.

“We can see when a product is becoming really popular — we get feedback from our customers that they want more or they hate when it’s out of stock, or we can see that they’re purchasing bundles constantly. [At that point] it makes sense to create a jumbo version for them,” Yara said.

She called the Dew-Glow Moisturizer jumbo launch “especially exciting” because customer demand for the product has long been evident. When Naturiuam launched a bundle of two regular-sized Dew Glow SPF 50s, it accounted for 47% of Dew-Glow units sold that day, Kremer said. The bundle sold for $39 — a $5 savings, with one tube selling for $22. The jumbo size will sell for $40.

“One of [Naturium’s] big pillars is to promote consistency with your skin-care routine[to achieve results],” Yara said. “And if [a user is] consistently using sunscreen, they’re going to go through it in probably a month.”

Yara noted that the size of a product has minimal impact on the cost of its production.

Though Naturium offers a couple of minis at Target, the category is not a focus, Yara said.

“Creating minis doesn’t always make sense,” she said. “Our products are already pretty accessibly priced, and we’re working with tight margins to make sure our customers are getting the best possible price.”