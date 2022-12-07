Christina ‘Tinx’ Najjar: In this economy, ‘influencers need to take their job more seriously’

Christina “Tinx” Najjar is the internet’s big-sister-you-never-had, and she’s determined to stay that way.

Since rising to fame in 2020 on TikTok, Tinx has amassed 1.5 million followers on the platform and nearly 500,000 on Instagram. Perhaps best known for parodies of rich moms from different locales and lots of dating advice, Tinx has also managed to carve out a special place within the beauty influencer economy. Favorite products, such as the sold-on-Amazon water bottle from Simple Modern, frequently become cult favorites. And in Aug. 2021, she partnered with Kiehl’s on a limited-edition kit of her favorite products from the brand called “The Tinx Edit.” During Art Basel Miami in early December, she appeared in a booth at the Scope Miami art show hosted by Galderma, owner of Restylane and Juvederm injectables. Aside from her work on social media, she launched a podcast in February called “It’s Me, Tinx,” citing her catchline.

Glossy caught up with Tinx at the Galderma booth to discuss her take on the current influencer space, her plans for 2023 and her role as an influencer.

How has your life changed since becoming a TikTok influencer?

“[The biggest change] is having a platform now. I take my platform seriously; it’s a big responsibility, especially with my content, because people ask me for a lot of advice. I feel so lucky that people trust me with their problems. [Being recognized] is definitely something that’s changed, too. I forget sometimes and think, ‘I can’t believe people are recognizing me.’ Or someone will [comment], ‘I saw you eat a tuna sandwich this morning,’ and I remember that I broadcast my entire life. But it’s nice. I love it. I feel close to my followers. When they come up to me and say, ‘I feel like I know you,’ I respond ‘You do know me!’ Because we spend all this online time together.”

What changes do you see happening in the influencer industry?

“Influencers need to take their job even more seriously, because we’re influencing people on how to spend their money. So now [in this economy], when money gets tight, I want to think [more] about the products and the brands I’m talking about, because it matters. Influencers are curators, at the end of the day, and my followers trust me.”

How do you view TikTok compared to a platform like Instagram?

“TikTok skews slightly younger, and people go there more to laugh — whereas Instagram is more for learning or to shop. People really view [Instagram] as the shopping app.”

What are you focused on in your career for 2023?

“I’m very focused on my radio show and podcast [called] ‘It’s Me, Tinx.’ I’ve been doing it for about a year, and I want to focus on making it the best that it can be. My focus for the next year is drilling down and getting 1% better each day — and hopefully, doing live shows, too. It’s so intimate to be in someone’s ear, and it’s different from a short-form video. I love being able to flesh out my thoughts, and a podcast is a perfect forum to do that.”