5 denim styles you’ll see everywhere this year

Skinny jeans may be dead, but jeans remain as chic as ever. On TikTok, the hashtag #denim boasts over 453,100 posts. Many of the videos feature creators predicting the biggest denim trends of 2024, while others showcase shoppers’ denim hauls from their favorite denim brands.

According to market research company Statista, the market value for denim was estimated to be worth $27.1 billion in 2022, and by 2027, the value is expected to increase to over $35 billion. Jeans have long been considered a wardrobe staple, but thanks to social media and ever-evolving style aesthetics, the bottoms have evolved far beyond just straight- and skinny-leg styles. Today, an online search for denim reveals a multitude of new denim brands, as well as styles in a variety of fresh cuts, lengths and colors.

With every new generation, new denim styles are introduced that reflect the fashion of the moment. And today, it’s largely Gen Z and Gen Alpha that are driving the denim trends of the moment. Though nostalgia is driving many consumers to replicate trends from the ’90s and earlier, many others are embracing buzzy new styles like the barrel (or horseshoe) jean, which French luxury brand Alaïa introduced in 2023.

“Denim is hot right now,” said Craig Brommers, CMO of American Eagle, when asked about the brand’s big bet on denim through investments in marketing and technology. American Eagle isn’t the only brand that has upped its denim focus. In August 2023, Madewell launched Denim Atelier by Madewell, a one-on-one denim styling service for shoppers. This year, the brand is taking its styling service on a multi-city tour to promote its spring denim collection.

With spring right around the corner, it’s a good time to update your denim wardrobe. And according to trend forecasters and content creators, these are some of the styles that are poised to take off this year.

Barrel jeans

If you’re a denim enthusiast, chances are you’ve seen the viral Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans on TikTok or Instagram. As of late, the jeans have been creating buzz on social for their unique silhouette. And as such, many brands have recently created their own versions.

Low-rise jeans

Nostalgia is still having a moment, with ’90s-inspired low-rise jeans among the styles reflecting the trend. The popular style is often showcased on social media in thrifting videos, but teen-favorite brands including PacSun have also dropped newer versions to purchase.

Loose jeans

Continuing with the ’90s theme is the return of loose-style jeans. The oversized, often low-rise style can be dressed up or down, making them suited to most every style aesthetic.

Oversized jean shorts

Similar to oversized jeans, oversized jean shorts have picked up steam as of late. The style resembles culottes but fall above the knees.

Cuffed jeans

Many brands have begun rolling out pre-cuffed jeans, but you don’t need to be a new pair of denim to create this look. Whether you prefer low-rise or high-rise jeans, add a cuff for a casual-chic look.

