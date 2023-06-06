Lord Jones’ beauty closure is another nail in the coffin for CBD beauty

In another death knell to CBD beauty, Lord Jones is winding down its U.S. operations.

The CBD company announced via Instagram on Monday that it is shuttering its U.S. business. It also stated that customers can save 75% on all products on the brand’s website, aside from ingestible CBD gum drops, through June 23. In the announcement, Lord Jones said it was “not a goodbye, just see you later,” as the brand “embark[s] on [its] journey to reconnect with our roots.”

“We have made the bold choice to carry the Lord Jones brand north of the border to Canada, where it will find a good home until we can bring it back as an adult-use cannabis leader in the U.S.,” it stated.

In 2019, cannabinoid company Cronos Group acquired Lord Jones for $300 million— $225 million in cash, and the remainder in stock. This roughly equated to 75- to 150-times Lord Jones’ 2018 revenue, according to Barron’s. During a May 9 earnings call detailing the first quarter of 2023, Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group, stated that Cronos Group had “nearly completed” its transition away from the beauty category in the U.S.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the legacy and reputation of the Lord Jones brand by bringing it across the border to Canada,” said Jeff Jacobson, chief growth officer at Cronos Group in a May 31 press release. “The Lord Jones brand will offer high-quality, differentiated adult-use products, elevating the consumer experience through its original and unique brand proposition.”

In January, Lord Jones closed its CBD sub-brand Happy Dance, which was formed as a partnership with Kristen Bell in 2020. Lord Jones also exited Sephora at that time, where it had been available via e-commerce and in-stores since July 2019. Cronos Group made a formal announcement on May 31 that it would wind down and exit its existing U.S. hemp-derived, CBD-focused operations by the end of the second quarter of 2023. It said that it made this decision in order to improve its cash flow in the near term and position itself to directly enter the U.S. THC market when the necessary changes in U.S. regulatory conditions occur. Lord Jones and Cronos Group did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

Currently, THC recreational marijuana use is federally illegal in the U.S., while multiple states including New York, California and Colorado have approved THC marijuana for recreation. There had been great hope for CBD’s own regulatory issues after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the production of hemp. In a 2019 statement, the FDA clarified its position on CBD and said its “biggest concern” was the marketing of CBD products that made “unsubstantiated therapeutic claims to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure serious illnesses, but have not received regulatory approvals.”

And 2020 could have, nay should have, been a banner year for CBD with its touted benefits around being a sleep and relaxation aid without the psychoactive side effects. But a lack of clear regulation, inaccurate messaging and insufficient quality control affected the category’s growth. For example, brands like Cannuka struggled with brick-and-mortar closures after courting retailers the previous year. Digital advertising constraints hamstrung the category’s growth, due to a lack of visibility.

Some CBD brands pivoted away from their use of CBD in response, though the category has not entirely disappeared. Indie brands WLDKT and The Feelist both moved away from selling CBD products in 2021, citing difficulties around securing payment processing, digital advertising and general misinformation customers had about CBD. And Beboe, a luxe-positioned CBD brand like Lord Jones, established Beboe Therapies beauty brand in 2019 only to close it in 2022. In May, WLDKT shuttered its business. Brands like Prima, Herbivore and Saint Jane still sell CBD products though the two aforementioned brands also make non-CBD skin care.

“We believe that, one day, the U.S. will be one of the most important cannabis markets in the world,” said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group. “But we also believe that our resources are best spent on staying laser-focused on becoming cash flow positive by driving cost savings and process efficiencies for our borderless adult-use products.”